Ford Recalls 2021-2022 Broncos to Inspect Impact Sensors

Ford says left or right side impact crash sensors may not be secured properly.

December 23, 2022 — A Ford Bronco recall involves more than 1,200 model year 2021-2022 Broncos that may have right or left side impact sensors that may be loose.

A loose side impact sensor may not detect a side crash impact to the vehicle which can cause problems when the airbags deploy.

Ford opened an internal investigation in May based on a report of a left-hand side impact sensor that wasn't attached properly on a 2021 Bronco.

The customer had brought the Bronco to a dealer for a different reason, but technicians noticed the left-hand side impact sensor mounting stud was missing.

The problem had been noticed during production of the Bronco, but the problem was never inspected or repaired and plant employees took no additional actions.

Ford inspected 92 Broncos and found missing side impact sensor studs on two Broncos.

The automaker is not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford dealerships will repair the side impact sensor attachments. Ford Bronco owners should watch for recall letters in January 2023.

Ford Bronco owners can learn more by calling 866-436-7332. Ford's recall reference number is 22S77.