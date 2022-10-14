Ford Recalls 27,000 F-53 Stripped RVs

Ford says the stabilizer bar attachment brackets can separate and break.

October 14, 2022 — Ford is recalling about 27,000 F-53 recreational stripped chassis vehicles because the rear stabilizer bar attachment brackets may break.

The 2020-2021 Ford F-53 recreational vehicle (RV) stripped chassis stabilizer bar attachment brackets can separate from the vehicle if they break, causing a road hazard.

Ford says the F-53 rear stabilizer bar attachment bracket weld nuts may not be capable of supporting the required joint torque because the bracket weld nuts may have been damaged during assembly.

However, the automaker says the F-53 rear stabilizer bar remains attached through the sway bar links to the frame. The owner may notice the rear stabilizer bar hanging lower than normal.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford regarding complaints from four recreational vehicle (RV) owners whose RVs were built on 2020-2021 F-53 stripped chassis.

The four RV owners Questionnaires complained the rear stabilizer attachment brackets had loose attachment bolts, bracket damage or bracket separation.

Ford found that attachment fastener problems had been found during early production of 2020 F-53 vehicles when an upsized rear stabilizer bar (2.0 from 1.5” diameter) was put into production. In addition, the attachment process was changed in January 2020.and put into production.

By March 2021, Ford had been receiving complaints of loose bolts and bracket separations. A special service message (SSM 49694) was issued and the weld nuts were replaced in production with flag nuts.

After looking at the data, Ford told NHTSA the problem did "not present an unreasonable risk to vehicle safety as an affected vehicle remains controllable and no sudden change in vehicle response would be expected."

Ford conducted additional testing and found the 2020 F-53 remained stable if the condition occurred. However, NHTSA and Ford talked it over and a recall was issued following at least 477 warranty claims. Ford says there have been no reports of crashes or injuries caused by the bracket problems.

Ford F-53 recall letters will be mailed in October and dealers with check how tight the bolts are and possibly replace the weld nuts and bolts.

Ford F-53 owners with questions should call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 22S62.