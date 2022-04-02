Ford Recalls Trucks and SUVs For Trailer Brake Failures

Ford recalls more than 391,000 vehicles with trailer brake problems caused by software errors.

April 2, 2022 — A Ford recall involves more than 391,000 of these vehicles because software errors could cause a loss of trailer brakes on towed trailers equipped with electric or electric-over hydraulic brake systems.

2021-2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford Maverick

2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-450

2022 Ford F-550

2022 Lincoln Navigator

Ford says a software error within the trailer brake controller can result in failure to provide the trailer brake output signal when the towing vehicle’s brakes are applied.

Ford opened an investigation in September 2021 following reports of trailer brake controller problems on 2021-2022 F-150 trucks. The government also contacted Ford regarding customer complaints about the same problem. Ford engineers investigated two of the trucks but couldn't find any problems.

The supplier also performed tests in January 2022 to duplicate the problem, then Transport Canada contacted Ford about trailer brake problems on Canadian F-150s.

The supplier finally determined problems with the signals to the trailer brakes while additional testing showed vehicles other than F-150 trucks could be affected.

"As of February 21, 2022, Ford identified 67 reports of improper TBC [trailer brake controller] function potentially related to this concern. The first report occurred on April 5, 2021. Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition." — Ford

Ford dealerships will update the integrated trailer brake control module software once owner recall letters are mailed April 18, 2022.

Ford and Lincoln owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 22S17.