Ford Water Pump Class Action Lawsuit Filed in New York

Allegedly defective water pumps are installed in Ford Cyclone (Duratec) engines.

October 10, 2022 — A Ford water pump class action lawsuit alleges New York customers are driving faulty Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with Cyclone (Duratec) engines.

Ford has allegedly refused to issue a water pump recall and has not fixed the vehicles or compensated owners.

According to the plaintiff who filed the Ford water pump class action lawsuit, the automaker has known for more than 10 years the Duratec engines are equipped with faulty water pumps.

The internal chain-driven water pump allegedly fails prematurely before the end of the useful life of the Ford vehicle. The lawsuit alleges the Ford water pump should last at least 150,000 miles.

"Plaintiff and members of the New York Class relied on Ford’s representation and had a reasonable expectation that the Internal Water Pump in the Class Vehicles did not require costly maintenance, service, repair, or replacement before the vehicles were driven at least 150,000 miles." — Ford water pump class action lawsuit

The lawsuit says since 2007 through at least 2020, Ford installed the Cyclone engines with the allegedly defective water pumps in thousands of these models.

Ford Edge

Ford Explorer

Ford Flex

Ford Fusion

Ford Taurus

Lincoln MKT

Lincoln MKX

Lincoln MKZ

The Ford class action lawsuit was filed by the New York owner of a 2016 Ford Explorer.

"Plaintiff Mark Militello (“Plaintiff”) brings this class action against Ford, individually and on behalf of all persons in New York who purchased a Class Vehicle from an authorized Ford dealer."

Ford Water Pump Replacement Cost

Plaintiff Militello bought the 2016 Ford Explorer in March 2019 but in September 2019 the Ford water pump failed from a coolant leak when the Explorer had about 61,300 miles on it. The plaintiff asserts he had to pay about $2,000 to replace the water pump.

The water pump class action alleges a Cyclone engine water pump costs about $200, but an owner can easily pay $1,500 for a water pump replacement due to labor costs.

The high replacement cost is allegedly caused by the location of the Ford water pump behind the timing cover of the Duratec engine.

The plaintiff contends a mechanic must remove the passenger front wheel fender liner, coolant reservoir, air filter box, throttle body, intake manifold, ignition coils, valve covers, engine mount and bracket, AC compressor belt, AC drive tensioner, power steering pump, crank shaft pulley and timing cover.

A simple inspection of the Ford water pump can allegedly cost about $1,000, and replacing the water pump can allegedly require about 12-14 hours of work and the replacement of several gaskets and seals.

Additionally, the location of the water pump in the Cyclone engine is in line with the crankshaft and over the main body of the engine, allowing coolant to leak from the water pump into the oil pan.

This causes oil and coolant to mix and circulate through the Duratec engine, forcing an owner to pay up to $9,000 to replace the engine.

The water pump lawsuit also alleges the Ford vehicles contain defective unreinforced bearing oil seals which allow coolant to leak across the mechanical seals to penetrate the bearing seals which contaminate and washes out the bearing lubricant.

The Ford water pump class action lawsuit alleges the vehicle warranties are "unconscionable" and the Ford vehicles are allegedly "defective, unsafe, and unfit for their intended use and purpose."

The Ford water pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York: Mark Militello v. Ford Motor Company.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, The Miller Law Firm, P.C., Keil & Goodson, P.A., and The Edwards Firm, PLLC.