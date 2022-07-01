Ford Windshield Recall Includes Broncos and Rangers

Ford recalls 63,000 Bronco and Ranger vehicles because the windhields can detach.

June 30, 2022 — A Ford windshield recall involves more than 63,000 model year 2022 Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger vehicles because the windshields may not have been bonded correctly to the vehicles. The inadequate bonding can allow the windshields to detach.

Ford began looking into the windshield problem in April when a Bronco owner had a concern about urethane used on the windshield.

Ford searched the data and discovered eight of 65 vehicles didn't meet Ford's windshield adhesion requirements. Engineers also determined the eight vehicles were built between January 15 to January 25, 2022.

Ford conducted more Bronco windshield tests and 16 additional vehicles were found with windshield problems, but these Broncos were built between January 15 to March 30, 2022.

Ford further found the Ranger windshield installation process is similar to Bronco and three Rangers out of 14 had the same windshield problems. The Rangers were manufactured between January 10 and March 29, 2022.

Ford opened an internal investigation but engineers couldn't reach a conclusion about the cause of the loose windshields.

Even though the Ford windshield recall has been announced, engineers still aren't sure what the real problem is. However, no crashes or injuries have been reported.

A Ford driver may notice wind noise or water leaks if the windshield is loose.

According to the Ford windshield recall, a customer has until July 25 to be reimbursed if they paid for windshield repairs prior to the recall.

Ford windshield recall notices will be mailed July 11, 2022, and dealers will remove and reinstall the windshields.

Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger owners who have questions about the windshield recall should call 866-436-7332 and ask about windshield recall number 22C12.