GM Lawsuit Alleges Chevy Silverado Roof is Dangerous

Plaintiff Lauren Pacheco says she suffered head and neck injuries when a 2006 Silverado roof failed.

September 20, 2022 — A GM lawsuit alleges a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado roof failed, collapsed and caused severe head and neck injuries to the passenger.

North Carolina resident and plaintiff Lauren Pacheco was injured in Georgia on November 27, 2020, when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado roof structure collapsed onto her.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Interstate 95 in Camden County, Georgia with the plaintiff riding in the Silverado passenger seat while wearing the seat belt.

The truck, driven by Mr. Michael Scott, was struck near the rear passenger-side wheel by a Honda Civic. The lawsuit alleges the impact from the Honda Civic caused the Silverado to lose directional control and roll over multiple times.

The lawsuit doesn't say exactly how many times the truck rolled.

The plaintiff says she suffered a C6-C7 vertebral fracture, skull fractures and a "degloving injury to her scalp." However, the Silverado driver walked away from the crash with minor injuries because the driver-side roof didn't collapse.

The lawsuit asserts the plaintiff wouldn't have suffered severe injuries if General Motors would not have "knowingly, recklessly, and wantonly placed a dangerous and defective vehicle into the stream of commerce."

GM also allegedly failed to warn the plaintiff and public about the "defectively designed roof structure and front-occupant compartment of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado (including but not limited to the roof, pillars, doors, and windows)."

Although it was the Honda Civic driver who caused the crash, the plaintiff says she wouldn't have suffered severe head and neck injuries if the 2006 Silverado roof wouldn't have been defective.

The GM lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Lauren Pacheco v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Conley Griggs Partin LLP.