GM Windshield Wiper Recall Closes Federal Investigation

NHTSA says Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain wiper recall and customer program should fix things.

December 11, 2022 — A GM windshield wiper failure investigation has been closed following a recall of Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation of a 2016 windshield wiper recall of 367,000 model year 2013 Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

General Motors owners were complaining about windshield wiper failures on 2010-2016 vehicles, but the recall included only model year 2013 SUVs. The original recall documents said debris and water invaded the wiper ball joints which caused premature wear and detached ball joints.

Following the original investigation, NHTSA upgraded the investigation and determined a high rate of windshield wiper failures on 2010-2012 and 2014-2016 Equinox and Terrain vehicles, with an especially high failure rate on 2014-2015 models.

The upgraded investigation included about 1.7 million GM vehicles.

GM decided to recall more than 681,000 model year 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles in March 2022.

Additionally, GM created special coverage program N192266181 for 2010-2012 and 2016-2017 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles. Windshield wiper special coverage program N192266181 is for a period of 15 years or 200,000 miles, whichever comes first.

GM dealers were told to inspect the front wiper assemblies and possibly replace the wiper links and install water shields.

NHTSA closed the GM windshield wiper investigation based on GM's recall and special coverage program.