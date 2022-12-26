Honda Ridgeline Backup Camera Recall Closes Investigation

Honda found the Ridgeline backup camera wire harness broke from using the tailgate.

December 26, 2022 — A Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall has closed down a federal investigation that was opened after owners of 2017-2018 Ridgeline trucks complained the backup cameras failed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received 107 complaints that alleged the rearview camera images failed when the Ridgeline trucks were shifted into REVERSE.

The complaints caused NHTSA to open the investigation because backup camera failures violate federal safety standards.

Safety regulators learned about the rearview camera wire harness and how it could become damaged by the Ridgeline tailgate. The harness has corrugated tubing for protection and a guide to decrease stress on the backup camera wire harness when the tailgate is opened and closed.

Honda determined the tubing inserted into the harness guide wasn't long enough to protect the wire harness.

Each time the Ridgeline tailgate was opened and closed it wore down the backup camera wiring which eventually failed.

A Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall was announced in November for more than 117,000 model year 2017-2019 Ridgeline trucks.

Honda dealers were told to replace the backup camera tailgate wire harness with an improved harness with longer tubing for protection of the wiring.

NHTSA will step in if needed, but safety regulators believe the Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall repairs will fix the camera failures.