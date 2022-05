Chrysler recalls about 70 SUVs because drivers may not know if the turn signals fail.

May 2, 2022 — A 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L turn signal recall involves about 70 SUVs in Canada and the U.S.

The Jeep Grand Cherokees may have software errors that could prevent drivers from knowing if the turn signals fail.

Owners of 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L SUVs will receive recall notices in June 2022.

Chrysler dealers will update the body control module software.

Grand Cherokee owners with questions should call 800-853-1403. The turn signal recall number is Z35.