Jeep Wagoneers and Jeep Grand Wagoneers Recalled

Two Chrysler recalls issued to update radio software and possibly replace seat recliner straps.

January 7, 2022 — Two Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer recalls include about 800 SUVs for radio software and seatback problems.

Most of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers are recalled because the second-row center seat recliner pull straps may bind on the seat trim surfaces.

This can prevent the seatback from locking into an upright position.

In the second recall of 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer vehicles, seven SUVs may have radio software that prevents the rearview camera images from displaying.

Chrysler dealers will possibly replace the rear center seat recliner straps, and in the recall of seven SUVs dealers will update the radio software.

Jeep Wagoneer customers should watch for recall notices in February 2022.

Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer owners may call 800-853-1403.