Kia Optima Fuel Line Recall Issued For Second Time

Kia recalls more than 72,000 model year 2013-2014 Optimas that may suffer fuel leaks.

February 24, 2022 — A Kia Optima fuel line recall includes more than 72,000 cars that were recalled in 2020 for the same fuel leak problems.

The 2013-2014 Kia Optima cars have low-pressure fuel hoses that may be damaged or missing heat protection tape.

The Kia Optima fuel lines could leak, but the automaker says no fires have been reported since the first February 2020 recall.

The recalled 2013-2014 Kia Optimas are equipped with 2.4L gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 2.0L GDI Turbo engines built from November 15, 2012, through December 18, 2013.

According to Kia, the 2020 Optima recall repairs may not have been performed properly by dealerships.

"In some cases, the low pressure fuel tube may not have been properly repaired with heat protective tape after inspection revealed no damage or leak. In some other cases, the low pressure fuel tube was repaired with heat protective tape instead of being replaced even though damage might be present." — Kia Optima fuel line recall documents

Months after the 2020 recall, Kia learned about a fuel leak on a 2013 Optima that had allegedly been repaired during the fuel line recall.

Engineers found a problem with a quick connect fitting, leading Kia to tell dealers to inspect the rotation of the quick connect fitting and replace the low-pressure fuel line if the fitting rotates with low resistance.

Kia believes some dealers simply didn't follow the recall instructions, something that has caused 155 warranty claims and 12 customer complaints. However, there are no post-recall crash, injury or fire reports.

Kia dealers will replace the low-pressure fuel hoses with new hoses made of a different material with protective sleeves and connectors with increased stress and heat resistance.

Kia Optima fuel line recall notices will be mailed April 15, 2022.

Owners of 2013-2014 Kia Optimas may call 800-333-4542. Kia's fuel line recall reference number is SC228.