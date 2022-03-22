Kia Recalls Sorento Hybrids For Exploding Pretensioners

Kia recalls 270 Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles.

March 22, 2022 — Kia has serious seat belt pretensioner problems in 2022 Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-in Hybrid vehicles at risk of having their pretensioners explode in a crash.

About 270 Kia vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because both front seat belt pretensioners could blow up.

A seat belt pretensioner uses a small quick explosion to pull the seat belt against an occupant in a crash, but they are supposed to explode in a way that won't send metal fragments into occupants.

Kia says it is currently trying to determine what is causing the problem, but Kia knows dealers will need to replace the seat belt pretensioners.

Kia Sorento Hybrid and Sorento Plug-in Hybrid recall letters are expected to be mailed May 3, 2022.

Owners with concerns should call Kia customer service at 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC231.