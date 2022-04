Kia says Sorrento turbocharger oil supply pipes may crack and leak oil onto hot components.

April 8, 2022 — A 2022 Kia Sorento turbocharger oil supply pipe recall involves about 26 vehicles at risk of oil leaks and fires.

The oil supply pipes could leak oil onto hot engine components, a problem that can be fixed by replacing the turbocharger oil supply pipes.

Kia Sorento owner recall letters are expected to be mailed April 22, 2022. Kia dealers will replace the turbocharger oil supply pipes.

Kia Sorento owners with questions should call 800-333-4542. Kia's recall reference number is SC233.