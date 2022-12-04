Kia Sportage Airbag Problems Lead to Recall of 77,000 SUVs

Kia side curtain airbags were twisted during assembly and may not deploy properly.

December 4, 2022 — Kia side curtain airbag problems have caused a recall of about 77,000 model year 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles.

Kia engineers were at a test of a 2023 Kia Sportage in Georgia when the driver's side curtain airbag did not deploy properly, but engineers couldn't determine what caused the problem.

Kia performed a search of 2023 Sportage data but found no airbag issues.

Kia believes the side curtain airbag failed due to worker errors when the airbags were twisted during assembly at the Kia Georgia assembly plant.

Kia is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the side curtain airbag problem.

Kia Sportage recall letters will be mailed December 28, 2022, and Kia dealers will inspect and possibly reinstall the side curtain airbags.

Owners of 2023 Kia Sportage vehicles can learn more by calling 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC257.