Land Rover Evoque SUVs Recalled Over Airbag Warning Lights

Land Rover recalls 18,800 vehicles with airbag warning lights that may suddenly activate.

February 18, 2022 — A Land Rover Range Rover Evoque airbag warning light recall includes more than 18,800 model year 2020 vehicles with incorrectly programmed supplemental restraint system (SRS) warning light software.

Land Rover says the Range Rover Evoque airbag warning light may intermittently illuminate because the diagnostic check for the airbag is too sensitive.

The problem affects only the driver-side airbag, and Land Rover says even with the error the airbag will deploy as intended.

However, a driver won't know if the airbag is truly malfunctioning if the warning light mistakenly activates and then deactivates at random.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque airbag warning light recall notices will be mailed April 14, 2022, and dealers will update the restraint control module software.

Jaguar Land Rover Range Rover Evoque owners with questions should call 800-637-6837. Land Rover's airbag warning light reference number for this recall is N664.