Mercedes-Benz Metris Recall: Brake Fluid May Leak

Mercedes recalls 28,700 Metris vans with brake fluid reservoirs that may detach.

February 12, 2022 — A Mercedes-Benz Metris recall involves more than 28,700 vans that may leak brake fluid from incorrectly mounted brake fluid reservoirs, causing drivers to lose braking performance.

The recalled 2016-2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris brake fluid reservoirs may completely detach from the vans.

A Metris driver may see illumination of a brake warning light in the instrument cluster or notice a gradual softening of brake pedal resistance.

Mercedes made changes in October 2021 which require a green verification check mark be applied following the post-installation visual inspection and test of the brake fluid reservoir.

Mercedes Metris recall notification letters are expected to be mailed March 28, 2022.

Mercedes-Benz Metris dealers will check the brake fluid reservoirs for proper mounting and ensure they are installed correctly.

Metris owners with concerns may call 877-762-8267 and refer to Metris recall number VS2BE42BRE.