Mercedes Rear Turn Signals, Hazard and Backup Lights May Fail

Mercedes-Benz recalls 9,100 EQS 450, EQS 580, S500 and S580 vehicles for software errors.

March 27, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 9,100 vehicles with rear turn signals, hazard lights and backup lights that may not work.

The recalled 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, EQS 580 and 2021 Mercedes-Benz S500 and S580 vehicles may have rear signal software errors.

Mercedes drivers won't have any warning before the rear lights fail, but warning messages should illuminate once the lights fail.

Mercedes-Benz opened an investigation in January 2021 after internal tests showed problems with the rear signal software. Beginning in February 2021, Mercedes introduced new software during production and any vehicles still in the hands of Mercedes were reworked and repaired.

Engineers studied possible violations of regulations, but it took time "due to the complex nature of the system and affected components."

Mercedes is aware of 19 incidents and 12 warranty claims, but no reports of damages or injuries.

Mercedes owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed May 13, 2022, and dealers will update the rear signal software.

Mercedes-Benz can be reached at 800-367-6372.