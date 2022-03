Mercedes-Benz says 4 vehicles have rear brake components that may detach.

March 22, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling four 2020 AMG CLA 35 and 2021 GLA 250 vehicles because the rear brake caliper housing fasteners may be loose which can reduce brake performance or cause the rear brake components to detach from the vehicles.

Mercedes will mail recall notices May 3, 2022. Mercedes dealers will tighten the fasteners on the rear brake caliper housings.

Owners may call 800-367-6372.