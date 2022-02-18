Mercedes Sprinter Vans Recalled For Incorrect Weight Labels

Mercedes says printer software errors misprinted the tire and loading information labels.

February 18, 2022 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 2,500 Sprinter vans because the tire and loading labels may have the incorrect gross vehicle weight rating.

The recalled 2021 Mercedes Sprinter tire and loading label is located on the B-pillar, and following the weight rating could cause a driver to overload the van.

Going beyond the weight rating could cause the tires to prematurely wear and could possibly cause the tires to fail.

Mercedes learned of a possible problem in September 2021 when an upfitter noticed the vehicle weight loading values may have been wrong.

The automaker opened an investigation to review labels used during Sprinter production. Mercedes found in some instances the combined weight values printed on the tire and loading information labels were higher than the maximum values for the vans.

Mercedes finally concluded printer software errors caused the incorrect label information.

Specifically, the "Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) that transmits the label data to the printer incorrectly stored 'weight' data under the 'angle' category and left the value for 'weight' data empty."

Mercedes says the printer software error occurred during a software update on July 1, 2021.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace the tire and loading labels with correct labels, and technicians will inspect the tires and replace them if the tires show excessive wear.

Mercedes Sprinter recall notices will be mailed March 28, 2022.

Mercedes Sprinter van owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3RE58HIN.