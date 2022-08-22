Nissan CVT Class Action Lawsuit Says Transmissions Defective

Nissan Altima, Sentra, Versa and Versa Note vehicles allegedly have CVTs that jerk and fail.

August 22, 2022 — A Nissan CVT class action lawsuit alleges the continuously variable transmissions cause problems with acceleration, hesitation, delays, engine revving, jerking and stalling.

Nissan has allegedly known about the CVT problems since at least 2013 based on complaints about vehicles that lurched, shook and suffered transmission failures.

The Nissan CVT class action lawsuit includes:

"All individuals who purchased or leased any 2017-2018 Model Year Nissan Altima, 2018-2019 Model Year Nissan Sentra or 2018-2019 Nissan Versa and Versa Note vehicle equipped with a CVT in the United States or its Territories."

The transmission problems can allegedly occur without warning which cause safety hazards to occupants and others on the roads. Drivers must allegedly quickly pull off the road or risk a rear-end collision.

According to the two Nissan owners who sued, the cost to repair the CVT is extremely high and the automaker has not recalled the vehicles to repair the CVTs. Nissan has also allegedly not offered suitable repairs or transmission replacements for free, and Nissan owners are allegedly not offered reimbursements.

"Defendants regularly deny the existence of the CVT Defect until after consumers’ New Vehicle Limited Warranty Powertrain Coverage (“Powertrain Warranty”) has expired or require payment to repair the CVT Defect even while the Class Vehicles are under warranty." — Nissan CVT lawsuit

Louisiana plaintiff Sherrell Moses purchased a used 2018 Nissan Sentra in April 2021, but about six months later she noticed transmission problems which got worse over time.

Her Nissan Sentra allegedly hesitates when attempting to pick up speed after slowing down and when taking off from a stop. The hesitation is accompanied by excessive revving in which the rpm meter moves but the vehicle does not accelerate, followed by a jerk or judder when the vehicle does engage.

The CVT lawsuit doesn't say if the plaintiff had a dealer diagnose the vehicle or if any repairs were performed.

Tennessee plaintiff Ashle Wilson purchased a used 2017 Nissan Altima, but about a year later the vehicle began jerking and hesitating when accelerating from a stop and when attempting to merge onto the highway.

Even though the class action lawsuit alleges Nissan typically refuses to replace the transmissions for free even when the vehicles are covered by warranties, a Nissan dealer did replace the Altima transmission assembly under warranty.

However, the plaintiff claims the replacement CVT has the same defects as the original transmission. The plaintiff further claims the replacement transmission was a used CVT with an unknown number of miles on it.

The Nissan CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Moses, et al., v. Nissan of North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, Turke & Strauss LLP, and Cohen & Malad, LLP.