Nissan CVT Lawsuit Involves Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60

Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles allegedly have defective continuously variable transmissions.

October 30, 2022 — A Nissan CVT lawsuit alleges 2019-2021 Nissan Pathfinder and 2019-2021 Infiniti QX60 vehicles are equipped with defective continuously variable transmissions.

The class action lawsuit alleges the Nissan vehicles jerk, shake, hesitate, lurch and stall due to the transmissions.

According to the two owners who filed the CVT lawsuit, the Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles are unreliable and dangerous to drive.

The lawsuit alleges owners complain their vehicles suffer serious delays in accelerating from a stop and while in motion. Owners claim the vehicles don't respond as the drivers press the gas pedals, yet drivers can hear the engines rev as the vehicles lose forward motion.

The class action alleges the CVTs have had severe problems for more than 10 years, but Nissan hasn't recalled the vehicles.

The problem has allegedly been so bad that in December 2013, Nissan's CEO announced the automaker would increase its oversight of transmission supplier JATCO. The CVT problems were affecting profits, but the vehicles allegedly continued to suffer CVT problems.

Even with a record of CVT problems, Nissan allegedly hasn't offered suitable repairs or replacements and hasn't offered to reimburse customers.

The class action lawsuit further alleges Nissan dealers routinely tell customers the transmissions are performing normally. Once the warranty expires, a Nissan owner is allegedly then told of CVT problems and forced to pay for repairs.

Nissan has issued multiple technical service bulletins about CVTs that could suffer from metal debris trapped in the radiators, cooling hoses and external CVT fluid coolers.

The debris can contaminate the transmissions, control valves and torque converters, and the debris can block the flow of fluid which damages the transmissions.

The Nissan CVT lawsuit was filed by Timothy Ross who purchased a new 2020 Nissan Pathfinder, and Kayla Klein who purchased a used Nissan Pathfinder. Both plaintiffs reside in Massachusetts.

The Nissan CVT lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Ross, et al., v. Nissan of North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings PLLC, and Greenstone Law APC.