Nissan Sentra Headlight Replacement Recall Affects 6,000 Cars

Nissan will replace the Sentra right-hand LED headlights that may be misaligned.

April 22, 2022 — A Nissan Sentra headlight replacement recall has been announced for about 6,000 model year 2020 Sentras equipped with LED headlights.

The recall applies only to the right-hand headlights that may not be aimed correctly.

According to the replacement headlight recall, the 2020 Sentra cars don't meet federal safety standards because the right-hand lights were misaligned during manufacturing in Mexico.

Problems were discovered regarding right-hand LED headlights during an audit at the supplier in March 2020. The supplier contacted Nissan when "the supplier discovered that the correct aiming logic was not applied when setting the right-hand LED head lamp aim parameters."

Although Nissan confirmed a noncompliance with safety standards, the supplier argued a Petition of Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance should be filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Nissan filed the petition with NHTSA and asked regulators to grant the petition which would allow the automaker to skip a headlight replacement recall.

However, NHTSA denied the petition April 6, 2022.

The recalled 2020 Sentras were built from November 26, 2019, to March 24, 2020. And about 500 of the cars are recalled in Canada.

Nissan Sentra headlight replacement recall letters are expected to be mailed June 3, 2022. Nissan dealers will replace the Sentra right-hand LED headlights.

Nissan owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and use Sentra headlight recall number R20B4.