Nissan Titan XD Turbo Actuator Warranty Extended

2016 Titan XD diesel turbo actuators and high-pressure turbochargers will be replaced for free.

November 21, 2022 — A Nissan Titan XD turbo actuator extended warranty will extend the emissions warranty to 10 years or 150,000 miles on specific 2016 Titan XD diesel turbo actuators and high-pressure turbochargers.

Nissan announced the warranty extension because the 2016 Titan HD may suffer from problems with the turbo actuator and turbocharger.

A Nissan Titan XD driver will see an illuminated warning light and the truck will set diagnostic trouble code P00AF and/or DTC P0299.

According to Nissan, a solder crack can appear in the turbo actuator or carbon build-up is possible on the high-pressure turbocharger compressor.

Nissan says there is no negative effect on vehicle safety, drivability or fuel economy of the Titan XD, but there could be a decrease in performance of the truck.

The Nissan Titan XD warranty extension is not a formal recall, and coverage for all other truck components remains unchanged. Only the Titan XD turbo actuators and high-pressure turbochargers are affected.

If a 2016 Nissan Titan XD is inspected by a Nissan dealer and it's confirmed there is a problem with the turbo actuator or high-pressure turbocharger, technicians will replace the component for free during the warranty extension period.

A 2016 Nissan Titan XD owner who already paid for turbo actuator and high-pressure turbocharger repairs may be eligible for reimbursement.

The truck owner will need to provide proof of repairs and payments, but a Nissan Titan XD owner will also need to provide proof of truck ownership if the repair was more than $1,000.

A 2016 Nissan Titan XD owner with questions should call a Nissan dealership, or download the reimbursement form.