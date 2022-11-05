Porsche Infotainment Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Reached

Sirius update sent in 2020 allegedly damaged the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) units.

November 5, 2022 — A Porsche infotainment class action lawsuit settlement has been reached between two plaintiffs and Porsche Cars.

The Porsche class action alleges the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) units received Sirius software updates that damaged the infotainment systems to the point they repeatedly start and stop.

The infotainment lawsuit alleges the Sirius software updates were sent to the cars May 21, 2020, and the lawsuit includes these customers.

"All entities and individuals who, on the date the Update was transmitted, owned or leased a Porsche vehicle equipped with an XM radio antenna and Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system 3.0 or 3.1 that received the Update."

A plaintiff says he wasn't even a Sirius customer but his 2011 Porsche Panamera still received the update to the infotainment system. His system allegedly began restarting every two to 10 minutes. The perpetual rebooting allegedly continued even with the Porsche turned off which could cause the battery to drain.

The Porsche infotainment class action also alleges customers heard loud static noise every time the infotainment systems restarted as the hard drives were damaged. The infotainment problem also causes issues with the phone, audio, radio, navigation and radio systems.

According to the plaintiff, a Porsche dealer said the infotainment system would need to be replaced, and the plaintiff says he paid more than $3,200 for a replacement Porsche Communication Management unit.

Porsche Infotainment Settlement

Porsche and the plaintiffs notified the court a settlement had been reached between the parties and the judge granted a motion to stay the proceedings.

All deadlines in the class action lawsuit have been put on hold pending the finalization of the Porsche infotainment settlement and submission of the motion for preliminary approval.

CarComplaints.com will update our website when details of the Porsche infotainment system class action lawsuit settlement are submitted to the court.

The Porsche infotainment class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia (Atlanta Division): Bowen vs. Porsche Cars N.A., Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Caplan Cobb LLP, Meyer Wilson Co., LPA, and Gibbs Law Group LLP.