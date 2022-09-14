Porsche Recalls 193,000 Vehicles With Missing Headlight Caps

— A Porsche headlight recall involves more than 193,000 of the following Porsche vehicles because missing caps can allow the headlights to be adjusted.
- 2003-2006, 2008-2014, 2016-2017 Porsche Cayenne
- 2013-2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel
- 2008-2010, 2013-2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS
- 2003-2006, 2008-2009, 2011-2015 Porsche Cayenne S
- 2015 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid
- 2011-2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid
- 2010 Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia
- 2006, 2008-2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
- 2006, 2009-2010, 2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S
- 2014 Porsche Cayman S
- 2020 Porsche Macan
- 2015, 2018 Porsche Macan S
- 2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
- 2011-2016 Porsche Panamera
- 2011-2016 Porsche Panamera 4
- 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera 4S
- 2013-2016 Porsche Panamera GTS
- 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera S
- 2015-2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid
- 2012-2014 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid
- 2010-2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo
- 2012-2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S
The caps that cover the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws are missing which can allow customers to make mistakes when adjusting the horizontal headlights.
With low-beam headlights, federal safety standards mandate sealing caps must be used to prevent customers from adjusting the low-beam horizontal headlights at all. This is because improper horizontal aim can create glare to other drivers or cause Porsche drivers problems when seeing at night.
A Porsche assembly plant discovered the sealing caps were missing on vehicles in May which caused Porsche to open an investigation. Porsche found the sealing caps weren't installed due to the wrong assembly instructions.
Porsche expects to mail headlight recall letters October 29, 2022. Porsche dealers will install any missing headlight adjustment sealing caps.
Porsche owners may contact the automaker at 800-767-7243 and refer to headlight recall ANB4.