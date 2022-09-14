Porsche Recalls 193,000 Vehicles With Missing Headlight Caps

Porsche recalls Cayenne, Cayman, Panamera and Macan vehicles with low-beam headlight issues.

September 13, 2022 — A Porsche headlight recall involves more than 193,000 of the following Porsche vehicles because missing caps can allow the headlights to be adjusted.

2003-2006, 2008-2014, 2016-2017 Porsche Cayenne

2013-2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel

2008-2010, 2013-2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS

2003-2006, 2008-2009, 2011-2015 Porsche Cayenne S

2015 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

2011-2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid

2010 Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia

2006, 2008-2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

2006, 2009-2010, 2014, 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S

2014 Porsche Cayman S

2020 Porsche Macan

2015, 2018 Porsche Macan S

2015 Porsche Macan Turbo

2011-2016 Porsche Panamera

2011-2016 Porsche Panamera 4

2010-2016 Porsche Panamera 4S

2013-2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

2010-2016 Porsche Panamera S

2015-2016 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid

2012-2014 Porsche Panamera S Hybrid

2010-2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2012-2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo S

The caps that cover the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws are missing which can allow customers to make mistakes when adjusting the horizontal headlights.

With low-beam headlights, federal safety standards mandate sealing caps must be used to prevent customers from adjusting the low-beam horizontal headlights at all. This is because improper horizontal aim can create glare to other drivers or cause Porsche drivers problems when seeing at night.

A Porsche assembly plant discovered the sealing caps were missing on vehicles in May which caused Porsche to open an investigation. Porsche found the sealing caps weren't installed due to the wrong assembly instructions.

Porsche expects to mail headlight recall letters October 29, 2022. Porsche dealers will install any missing headlight adjustment sealing caps.

Porsche owners may contact the automaker at 800-767-7243 and refer to headlight recall ANB4.