Porsche Fuel Economy Settlement Information

Owners of Porsche gasoline models may be eligible to receive $200 to $1,100 each.

October 17, 2022 — A Porsche fuel economy settlement approval hearing will be held October 21 to determine if the settlement agreement terms will be granted to vehicle owners.

The Porsche class action lawsuit includes about 500,000 gasoline-powered 2005-2020 vehicles listed at the bottom of this page.

The settlement relates to Volkswagen's emissions and fuel economy litigation that began years ago after VW was caught using illegal defeat devices to fool regulators and consumers.

The Porsche fuel economy settlement was reached after customers alleged numerous Porsche models were illegal. The class action lawsuit alleges the vehicles achieve fuel economy one to two miles per gallon less than advertised on the window stickers.

According to the Porsche fuel economy settlement, each customer may receive $200 to $1,100 in compensation, depending on the vehicle.

Compensation is based on the difference in cost for the amount of gasoline that would have been required under the original window sticker fuel economy label and the greater amount required under the adjusted fuel economy label.

In addition, compensation includes a goodwill payment of 15% of those damages for the inconvenience associated with additional gas stops at the pumps.

The gasoline price used in the Porsche fuel economy settlement calculations is $3.97 per gallon, and compensation is available for the first 96 months after the vehicle was originally sold or leased (the full useful life of the vehicle), and the compensation is calculated on a monthly basis.

Each of the 33 plaintiffs who sued expect to receive $250 each, and attorneys for the plaintiffs expect to receive $24,710,733.89 for fees and costs.

The Porsche gasoline litigation is called, In re: Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation," and was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, San Francisco Division.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP.

Porsche Vehicles Included in the Fuel Economy Settlement

Make / Code / Model Derivative / Automatic Transmission (AT) Manual Transmission (MT)

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster Base/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman Base/AT

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster Base/MT

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman Base/MT

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman S/AT

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster S/MT

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman S/MT

2015-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster/Cayman GTS/AT

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster Base

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman Base

2013-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster S

2014-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman S

2015-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster/Cayman GTS

2015-2016 Porsche 981 I Boxter/Cayman GTS/MT

2016 Porsche 981 I Boxster Spyder/MT

2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman GT4/MT

2015-2016 Porsche 981 I Cayman GT3/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman Base/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman Base/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman S/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman S/MT

2018-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman GTS/AT

2018-2019 Porsche 982 Boxster/Cayman GTS/MT

2005-2008 Porsche 987 I Boxster Base/AT

2005-2008 Porsche 987 I Boxster Base/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 987 I Cayman Base/AT

2007-2008 Porsche 987 I Cayman Base/MT

2005-2008 Porsche 987 I Boxster S/AT

2005-2008 Porsche 987 I Boxster S/MT

2006-2008 Porsche 987 I Cayman S/AT

2006-2008 Porsche 987 I Cayman S/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster/Cayman Base/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster/Cayman S/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster/Cayman S/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster/Cayman Base/MT

2011-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster Spyder/AT

2011-2012 Porsche 987 II Boxster Spyder/MT

2012 Porsche 987 II Cayman R/AT

2012 Porsche 987 II Cayman R/MT

2012-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 Base/AT

2012-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 S/AT

2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 GTS/AT

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I 911 GT3

2016 Porsche 991 I 911 GT3 RS 2016

2012-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S

2012-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 Base

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 S

2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 GTS

2012-2016Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2013-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2012-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 Base/MT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 S/MT

2016 Porsche 991 I Targa 4 GTS/MT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera Coupe/Cabrio Turbo/AT

2014-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera Coupe/Cabrio Turbo S/AT

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2015-2016 Porsche 991 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2015-2016 2014-2016 Porsche 991 I 911 GT3/AT

2016 Porsche 991 I 911 GT3 RS/AT

2016 Porsche 991 I 911 R/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa Base/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa Base/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa S/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa S/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa GTS/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Targa GTS/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2018-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera T/AT

2018-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera T/MT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera Coupe/Cabrio Turbo/AT

2017-2019 Porsche 991 II Carrera Coupe/Cabrio Turbo S/AT

2018 Porsche 991 II 911 GT3/AT

2018 Porsche 991 II 911 GT3/MT

2018 Porsche 991 II 911 GT2 RS/AT

2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2005-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2005-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2007-2009 Porsche 997 I Carrera Coupe Turbo/AT

2008-2009 Porsche 997 I Carrera Cabrio Turbo/AT

2005-2007 Porsche 997 I Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2006-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2006-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2006-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2006-2008 Porsche 997 I Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I Targa Base/AT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I Targa Base/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I Targa S/AT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I Targa S/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I 911 Coupe Turbo/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I 911 Cabrio Turbo/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I 911 GT3/MT

2007-2008 Porsche 997 I 911 GT3 RS/MT

2008-2009 Porsche 997 I 911 GT2/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2011-2012 Porsche 997 II 911 C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio Base/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C2 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Carrera C4 Coupe/Cabrio S/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Targa Base/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Targa Base/MT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Targa S/AT

2009-2012 Porsche 997 II Targa S/MT

2011-2012 Porsche 997 II 911 C2 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2012 Porsche 997 II 911 C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/AT

2012 Porsche 997 II 911 C4 Coupe/Cabrio GTS/MT

2011 Porsche 997 II 911 Speedster/AT

2010-2013 Porsche 997 II 911 Coupe/Cabrio Turbo/AT

2010-2013 Porsche 997 II 911 Coupe/Cabrio Turbo/MT

2011-2013 Porsche 997 II 911 Coupe/Cabrio Turbo S/AT

2010-2011 Porsche 997 II 911 GT3/MT ,

2010-2011 Porsche 997 II 911 GT3 RS/MT

2005-2006 Porsche E1 I Cayenne Base/AT

2005-2006 Porsche E1 I Cayenne Base/MT

2005-2006 Porsche E1 I Cayenne S/AT

2005-2006 Porsche E1 I Cayenne Turbo/AT

2006 Porsche E1 I Cayenne Turbo S/AT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne Base/MT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne Base/AT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne S/AT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne GTS/AT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne GTS/MT

2008-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne Turbo/AT

2009-2010 Porsche E1 II Cayenne Turbo S/AT

2011-2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne S/AT

2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne Turbo/AT

2011-2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne Base/AT

2011-2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne Base/MT

2013-2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne GTS/AT

2014 Porsche E2 I Cayenne Turbo S/AT

2011 Porsche E2 I Cayenne Turbo/AT

2017-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne S/AT

2016-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne GTS

2016-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne Base/AT

2015-2016 Porsche E2 II Cayenne S/AT

2015-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne Turbo/AT

2016-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne Turbo S/AT

2016-2018 Porsche E2 II Cayenne GTS/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera 4 S/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera Base/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera 4 Base/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera S/AT

2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera GTS/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera Turbo/AT

2010-2013 Porsche G1 I Panamera Turbo S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera Base

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Base

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera S

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 S

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 GTS

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Turbo

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Turbo S

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera Base/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Base/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Turbo/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 Turbo S/AT

2014-2016 Porsche G1 II Panamera 4 GTS/AT

2017-2018 Porsche G2 I Panamera Base/AT

2017-2018 Porsche G2 I Panamera 4 Base/AT

2017-2018 Porsche G2 I Panamera 4 S/AT

2017-2020 Porsche G2 I Panamera 4 Turbo/AT

2018-2020 Porsche G2 I Panamera 4 Turbo ST/AT

2017-2018 Porsche Macan Macan Base/AT

2015-2018 Porsche Macan Macan S/AT

2017-2018 Porsche Macan Macan GTS/AT

2015-2018 Porsche Macan Macan Turbo/AT

Learn more at www.porschegasolinesettlementusa.com.