Porsche Connect 3G Sunset Class Action Lawsuit

Lawsuit alleges several Porsche models are equipped with Porsche Connect systems that fail.

November 2, 2022 — A Porsche Connect 3G class action lawsuit alleges multiple models will no longer function properly because of sunsetting 3G wireless service.

The word "sunset" means a service is stopping and will no longer function.

For owners of certain 2014-2019 vehicles, the Porsche Connect systems are useless, including in emergency situations.

The Porsche 3G lawsuit alleges the automaker marketed and warranted the vehicles with permanent Porsche Connect systems that no longer function.

What should have been a lifelong feature allegedly turned into a temporary feature that left customers unable to use the Porsche Connect systems.

According to the class action lawsuit, these Porsche vehicles have been affected by the 3G sunset which left owners without internet-enabled services such as emergency roadside assistance.

2017-2019 Porsche 911

2015-2019 Porsche Cayenne

2017-2018 Porsche Macan

2017-2021 Porsche 718

2014-2018 Porsche Panamera

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

With 3G phased out in 2022, Porsche allegedly made false and misleading representations about the vehicles when they were sold.

As the phasing out of 3G service was being planned and 4G and 5G wireless service was being phased in, Porsche allegedly never disclosed until 2022 the “telematics” had been built and installed with 3G-only capabilities.

Customers allegedly weren't warned Porsche Connect would not work, and although Porsche said some vehicles may be eligible for a “technology upgrade,” allegedly no details have been released.

According to the 3G class action, the Porsche vehicles are equipped with telematic control units connected to the engine control modules which connect the vehicles to the internet.

The plaintiff says the Porsche Connect features depend on the equipment and technology of the telematics systems, not contracts with service providers.

And even though the Porsche vehicles were allegedly factory equipped with 3G-only telematics devices, by 2014 3G was already being replaced by 4G LTE.

Porsche allegedly never told customers about the 3G limitations, and the automaker allegedly had the capability to retrofit its 3G telematics but didn't.

Porsche allegedly also could have integrated a swappable SIM card into its telematics module which could have allowed the system to upgrade itself but failed to do so.

The Porsche 3G sunset lawsuit was filed by New Jersey resident Peter Grayson who purchased a 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S in October 2018.

The Porsche 3G sunset class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Peter Grayson v. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Squitieri & Fearon, LLP.