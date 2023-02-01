Porsche Panamera Recall Issued Over Risk of Fires

Porsche recalls 24,000 Panamera variants because of external coolant pump problems.

February 1, 2023 — A Porsche Panamera recall involves more than 24,000 cars because humidity may enter the external coolant pumps for the climate control systems and cause electrical short circuits.

Porsche says these cars are recalled because the short circuits could cause fires.

2017-2021 Porsche Panamera

2017-2021 Porsche Panamera 4

2018-2021 Porsche Panamera 4 Executive

2018-2020 Porsche Panamera 4 Sport Turismo

2017-2021 Porsche Panamera 4S

2017-2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive

2018-2021 Porsche Panamera 4S Sport Turismo

2019-2021 Porsche Panamera GTS

2019-2020 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo

2017-2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo

2017-2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S Executive

2018-2020 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo

According to Porsche, the fire risk comes from thermal damage to the external coolant pump.

A Porsche Panamera driver may get warned of a short-circuit if the climate control system malfunctions.

"Additionally, the subject vehicles are equipped with engine residual heat function (AUTO-REST), which can be activated when the engine is shut off and the vehicle is parked for a period of up to 20 minutes. In this instance, customers may not get a warning of the potential short circuit and thermal damage to the external pump." — Porsche

Ford Panamera recall letters will be mailed March 27, 2023, and dealerships will replace the external coolant pumps and possibly replace the plug-in connections. The new pumps are from a different supplier and will allegedly have better sealing capabilities.

Porsche owners may contact Porsche customer service at 800-767-7243. Refer to Porsche Panamera recall reference number APA1.