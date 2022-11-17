Ram Transmission Problems Cause 16 Fires, and a Recall

Ram truck 68RFE transmission problems cause transmission fluid to leak from the dipstick tube.

November 17, 2022 — Ram transmission problems have caused a recall of more than 248,000 trucks following 16 reports of fires caused by leaking transmission fluid.

The recalled 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 2020-2022 Ram 3500 trucks are equipped with Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engines and 68RFE transmissions.

Fiat Chrysler says the transmission can have a problem with pressure and heat that builds up inside the 68RFE transmission, causing transmission fluid to leak from the dipstick tube.

The Ram truck fires occurred once transmission fluid leaked onto hot ignition sources in the engine compartments.

FCA opened an internal investigation in June due to a trend of engine compartment fires in 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks. Engineers checked witness statements, fire patterns and other information to confirm the fire trend.

Chrysler determined the affected Ram trucks were built between September 2019 and November 2022.

In addition to the 16 Ram truck fires, FCA has received several warranty claims and one report of a minor injury.

However, Chrysler asserts there are no reports of fatalities related to the transmission problems or fires.

Chrysler says the only prior warning of a problem a Ram owner may have is an illuminated warning light.

To date, Chrysler doesn't know how dealers will repair the Ram transmission problems, but the automaker will mail Ram transmission fluid leak recall letters December 30, 2022.

Ram truck owners with questions should call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about transmission fluid leak recall number ZA3.