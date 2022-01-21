Recall: Ford Brake Lights Won't Turn Off

Ford recalls about 200,000 vehicles because missing brake pedal bumpers can keep the lights on.

January 21, 2022 — If your Ford brake lights won't turn off, a recall may help if you own specific vehicles in certain states.

According to Ford, the brake lights can stay on if the brake pedal bumper corrodes and separates from the brake pedal.

The Ford brake pedal stop bumper helps with activating the brake light switch.

More than 199,000 model year 2014-2015 Ford Fusion, 2014-2015 Lincoln MKZ and 2015 Ford Mustang vehicles are recalled if they were originally sold or ever registered, in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia or Hawaii.

Ford is providing a customer satisfaction program for vehicles not sold or registered in southern coastal states and Hawaii because the failure rates are low.

Customers complain their Ford brake lights won't turn off because the environment can damage the brake pedal bumpers due to high humidity, salty air and high temperatures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in July 2021 about 2015 Mustang brake lights that wouldn't turn off even though the brake pedal wasn't being touched.

An investigation indicates as of November 16, 2021, Ford received 615 warranty claims alleging the brake lights wouldn't shut off because the brake pedal bumpers fell off on the recalled Ford vehicles.

Owners also reported they could shift out of PARK even though the brake pedals weren't pressed, however, all braking functions remained.

To ensure the Ford brake lights don't stay on, dealers will replace the brake pedal bumpers and clutch pedal bumpers.

Ford owners should be notified in March 2022, but customers with questions may call 866-436-7332 and use Ford's number for this recall, 22S02.