Subaru Impreza Cars Recalled For Faulty Light Reflectors

Subaru recalls 188,000 model year 2017-2019 Impreza cars to replace headlight assemblies.

August 20, 2022 — A 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza recall involves more than 188,000 cars because of problems with the light reflectors.

Subaru didn't say much about the Impreza recall, but the automaker did announce the left and right reflex reflectors and the left side low-beam reflectors may not really reflect much.

Subaru calls it "inadequate illumination," but Subaru didn't say what caused the problem.

Subaru Impreza owners should watch for recall letters in October 2022, and dealers plan on replacing the front headlight assemblies to fix the reflector issue.

If you own a 2017-2019 Subaru Impreza and have questions about the recall, please call 844-373-6614 and ask about headlight assembly recall number WRG-22.