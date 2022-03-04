Subaru WRX Engine Problems Send Owners to Court

Class action lawsuit alleges piston and PCV defects cause sudden and complete engine failures.

March 4, 2022 — Subaru WRX engine problems experienced by four car owners have caused a class action lawsuit which alleges EJ255, EJ257 and FA20 engines suffer failures of the piston ringlands.

The 2009-2018 Subaru Impreza WRX and WRX STI engines allegedly fail prematurely and leave owners paying thousands of dollars for engine repairs and replacements.

The Subaru engine class action lawsuit includes customers in Colorado, California, Illinois and New York.

The class action lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs Ricardo Aquino (Illinois / 2018 Subaru WRX STI), George Crumpecker (Colorado / 2009 Subaru WRX), Jonathan Piperato (California / 2016 Subaru WRX STI) and Stephen Tresco (New York / 2018 Subaru WRX STI).

The Subaru WRX engine problems allegedly include defective pistons, engine management and PCV (positive crankcase ventilation) systems that cause piston ringland failures.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Subaru WRX engine problems are partly caused by casting the pistons out of hypereutectic aluminum silicon alloy.

The Subaru WRX and WRX STI engine problems are also allegedly caused by an "inadequate PCV system that allows excessive engine crankcase oil vapors and other gases to be introduced into the engine combustion chambers thereby lowering the overall fuel/air octane mixture."

Increased combustion forces also allegedly affect the pistons through detonation, or pre-ignition, which causes piston damage and failure.

The 2009-2018 Subaru Impreza WRX and WRX STI cars allegedly suddenly lose power or stall while driving, causing a safety risk to Subaru occupants and others on the road.

The Subaru WRX engine lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Aquino, et al., v. Subaru of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Thomas P. Sobran, P.C.