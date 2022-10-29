Tesla Model 3 Recall Issued For Seat Belt Problems

More than 24,000 Tesla Model 3 cars that were serviced may have been serviced incorrectly.

October 29, 2022 — A Tesla Model 3 recall for seat belt problems involves more than 24,000 model year 2017-2022 Model 3 cars.

The cars are equipped with second-row left seat belt buckles and second-row center seat belt anchors that may have been incorrectly reassembled when the cars were serviced.

In August 2022, Tesla investigated incidents in which customers or service technicians identified the second-row center seat belt anchor not being secured after service repairs that required disassembly and reassembly of the components.

Tesla investigated repair orders and correction codes and found 105 occurrences of incorrect reassembly in the U.S. but no field reports, injuries or deaths.

According to Tesla, working on certain components in a Model 3 requires taking apart the second-row left seat belt buckle and center seat belt anchor, and both are fastened with the same bolt.

But the Model 3 recall is necessary because both components may have been incorrectly reassembled after disassembly. This could cause problems with holding occupants during a crash.

Tesla Model 3 recall letters are expected to be mailed December 30, 2022, and service centers will inspect and possibly reassemble the seat belt anchors. Technicians will also fasten the components to correct specifications.

Tesla model 3 owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752 and use Model 3 recall number SB-22-20-004.