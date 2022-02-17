Tesla 'Phantom Braking' Problems Investigated

In nine months 354 Tesla phantom braking complaints have been filed with federal regulators.

February 17, 2022 — Tesla "phantom braking" problems have caused at least 350 drivers to complain their 2021-2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles suddenly apply their brakes for no apparent reason while driving at highway speeds.

The Tesla "phantom braking" problems and complaints finally got the attention of federal safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the investigation will try to determine what is triggering the brakes.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles are equipped with the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Autopilot, which is supposed to automatically steer within the lanes and apply the brakes if necessary.

Included in the system is adaptive cruise control, and all the owners complained the ADAS features were engaged when the phantom braking occurred and caused the vehicles to suddenly decelerate without warning.

According to NHTSA, the Tesla phantom braking problems occur seemingly at random and sometimes repeatedly during the same trip.

None of the complainants allege any crashes or injuries were caused by phantom braking, but with 354 complaints filed about the subject over the past nine months, NHTSA wants to know the cause and the safety consequences.

The government didn't say more about the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y phantom braking investigation, but CarComplaints.com will update our website when regulators learn more.