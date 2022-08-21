Toyota RAV4 Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Adaptive Headlights

Toyota RAV4 adaptive headlights are allegedly missing even though the vehicles should have them.

August 20, 2022 — A Toyota RAV4 class action lawsuit says the SUVs were marketed with optional adaptive headlights, but the RAV4s aren't equipped with those headlights even for customers who choose and want the option.

The class action lawsuit alleges the Monroney stickers, or window labels, say the RAV4 SUVs are equipped with, “Adaptive Front Headlight System – LED Projector Headlights w/ Auto Level Control & Auto On/Off Feature.”

The RAV4 class action alleges these vehicles are missing the adaptive headlights.

2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium

2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium Hybrid

2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure

2022 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road

2022 Toyota RAV4 Limited

2022 Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid

Adaptive headlights help drivers see better at night as sensors cause the headlights to automatically adjust the angle of the lighting when the driver turns the steering wheel.

"The auto level feature of the Adaptive Headlights automatically adjusts the vertical angle of the beam in response to sensors that detect changes in ride height caused by changes in the number of passengers or luggage volume." — Toyota RAV4 class action lawsuit

California plaintiff Sharlene Shu purchased a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD SUV in January 2022. The lawsuit says the RAV4 she purchased had a window sticker that said the RAV4 had “optional” equipment, including adaptive headlights.

The plaintiff claims Toyota waited eight months to tell her the RAV4 was not equipped with adaptive headlights but no refund or repair would occur.

The class action lawsuit alleges Toyota's advertisements are false and misleading and meant to cause consumers to overpay for the RAV4 SUVs.

The Toyota RAV4 class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California: Sharlene Shu, v. Toyota Motor Sales USA, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Gutride Safier LLP.