Toyota Recalls C-HR SUVs For Pre-Collision System Failures

— Toyota is recalling its 2021 C-HR SUVs because of problems with the radar sensors in the pre-collision systems.
More than 44,500 Toyota C-HR vehicles are involved, with more than 7,500 SUVs recalled in Canada.
Toyota says the pre-collison radar sensor may have not been programmed correctly in production.
The system may fail without a C-HR driver knowing about the failure because a warning light won't activate.
Toyota dealers will inspect the radar sensor and properly initialize it if required.
Owners of 2021 Toyota C-HRs will receive recall notices in April 2022, but concerned owners should call 800-331-4331.
