Toyota Recalls C-HR SUVs For Pre-Collision System Failures

Toyota recalls 44,500 C-HRs because of problems with the pre-collision radar sensors.

February 25, 2022 — Toyota is recalling its 2021 C-HR SUVs because of problems with the radar sensors in the pre-collision systems.

More than 44,500 Toyota C-HR vehicles are involved, with more than 7,500 SUVs recalled in Canada.

Toyota says the pre-collison radar sensor may have not been programmed correctly in production.

The system may fail without a C-HR driver knowing about the failure because a warning light won't activate.

Toyota dealers will inspect the radar sensor and properly initialize it if required.

Owners of 2021 Toyota C-HRs will receive recall notices in April 2022, but concerned owners should call 800-331-4331.

