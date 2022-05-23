U.S. Traffic Deaths For 2021 Increased From 2020

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates nearly 43,000 people were killed in 2021.

May 22, 2022 — U.S. traffic deaths for 2021 are estimated at 42,915 in what the government calls a crisis to be fought with more money and more regulations, in addition to the federal push for autonomous vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the estimated 42,915 people killed in 2021 equates to a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 road fatalities in 2020 when the highways were wide open due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While NHTSA emphasizes the number of fatalities for 2021, estimates show the fatality rate was down from 2020 in vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, even though the vehicle miles traveled in 2021 increased by about 325 billion miles compared to 2020.

And although the fatality rate increased in the first quarter of 2021, the rate decreased in the other three quarters of 2021 compared to 2020.

“We face a crisis on America’s roadways that we must address together. With our National Roadway Safety Strategy and the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking critical steps to help reverse this devastating trend and save lives on our roadways.” — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

NHTSA broke down traffic deaths in 2021 by various categories which indicate an estimated increase compared to 2020.

Fatalities in multi-vehicle crashes: Increased 16%

Fatalities on urban roads: Increased 16%

Fatalities among drivers 65 and older: Increased 14%

Pedestrian fatalities: Increased 13%

Fatalities in crashes involving at least one large truck: Increased 13%

Daytime fatalities: Increased 11%

Motorcyclist fatalities: Increased 9%

Bicyclist fatalities: Increased 5%

Fatalities in speeding-related crashes: Increased 5%

Fatalities in police-reported, alcohol-involvement crashes: Increased 5%

In response to the estimated 2021 traffic deaths, the government is touting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and NHTSA says it "released $740 million in funding for the 402 State and Community Grant Program, Section 405 National Priority Safety Program and Section 1906 Racial Profiling Data Collection Grants."

"States are encouraged to use the funding to implement programs to address gaps and opportunities identified during the technical assistance effort, expand partnerships, and focus on risky driving as well as safety concerns among vulnerable road users and overrepresented populations." — NHTSA

U.S. Traffic Deaths Since 1970

According to government statistics, the number of traffic deaths in 2020 was nearly 14,000 less than traffic deaths in 1970 at a time when the U.S. population was about 205 million compared to a population of 331 million in 2020.