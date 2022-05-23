U.S. Traffic Deaths For 2021 Increased From 2020

— U.S. traffic deaths for 2021 are estimated at 42,915 in what the government calls a crisis to be fought with more money and more regulations, in addition to the federal push for autonomous vehicles.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the estimated 42,915 people killed in 2021 equates to a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 road fatalities in 2020 when the highways were wide open due to COVID-19 restrictions.
While NHTSA emphasizes the number of fatalities for 2021, estimates show the fatality rate was down from 2020 in vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, even though the vehicle miles traveled in 2021 increased by about 325 billion miles compared to 2020.
And although the fatality rate increased in the first quarter of 2021, the rate decreased in the other three quarters of 2021 compared to 2020.
“We face a crisis on America’s roadways that we must address together. With our National Roadway Safety Strategy and the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking critical steps to help reverse this devastating trend and save lives on our roadways.” — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
NHTSA broke down traffic deaths in 2021 by various categories which indicate an estimated increase compared to 2020.
- Fatalities in multi-vehicle crashes: Increased 16%
- Fatalities on urban roads: Increased 16%
- Fatalities among drivers 65 and older: Increased 14%
- Pedestrian fatalities: Increased 13%
- Fatalities in crashes involving at least one large truck: Increased 13%
- Daytime fatalities: Increased 11%
- Motorcyclist fatalities: Increased 9%
- Bicyclist fatalities: Increased 5%
- Fatalities in speeding-related crashes: Increased 5%
- Fatalities in police-reported, alcohol-involvement crashes: Increased 5%
In response to the estimated 2021 traffic deaths, the government is touting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and NHTSA says it "released $740 million in funding for the 402 State and Community Grant Program, Section 405 National Priority Safety Program and Section 1906 Racial Profiling Data Collection Grants."
"States are encouraged to use the funding to implement programs to address gaps and opportunities identified during the technical assistance effort, expand partnerships, and focus on risky driving as well as safety concerns among vulnerable road users and overrepresented populations." — NHTSA
U.S. Traffic Deaths Since 1970
According to government statistics, the number of traffic deaths in 2020 was nearly 14,000 less than traffic deaths in 1970 at a time when the U.S. population was about 205 million compared to a population of 331 million in 2020.
- 1970 52,627
- 1971 52,542
- 1972 54,589
- 1973 54,052
- 1974 45,196
- 1975 44,525
- 1975 44,525
- 1976 45,523
- 1977 47,878
- 1978 50,331
- 1979 51,093
- 1980 51,091
- 1981 49,301
- 1982 43,945
- 1983 42,589
- 1984 44,257
- 1985 43,825
- 1986 46,087
- 1987 46,390
- 1988 47,087
- 1989 45,582
- 1990 44,599
- 1991 41,508
- 1992 39,250
- 1993 40,150
- 1994 40,716
- 1995 41,817
- 1996 42,065
- 1997 42,013
- 1998 41,501
- 1999 41,717
- 2000 41,945
- 2001 42,196
- 2002 43,005
- 2003 42,884
- 2004 42,836
- 2005 43,510
- 2006 42,708
- 2007 41,259
- 2008 37,423
- 2009 33,883
- 2010 32,999
- 2011 32,479
- 2012 33,782
- 2013 32,894
- 2014 32,744
- 2015 35,485
- 2016 37,806
- 2017 37,473
- 2018 36,835
- 2019 36,355
- 2020 38,824
- 2021 42,915 (Estimated)