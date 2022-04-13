VW Tiguan Rear Hatch Spoiler Recall: Spoilers May Detach

Volkswagen recalls 6,500 Tiguan and Tiguan long wheel base vehicles.

April 13, 2022 — A Volkswagen Tiguan rear hatch spoiler recall includes more than 6,500 model year 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and 2018-2021 Tiguan long wheel base vehicles because the spoilers may detach from the vehicles.

Volkswagen says the rear hatch spoiler can loosen and fall off because of poor adhesion, making the spoiler a serious hazard for other vehicles and their occupants.

VW says the entire problem was caused by the rear hatch spoiler installation instructions, which were wrong.

In October 2021, Volkswagen noticed increased rear hatch spoiler warranty claims and made the spoiler accessory option unavailable until engineers could investigate why claims had increased.

VW performed lab analysis for the spoiler adhesives and the failure modes, and the automaker saw enough of a problem to issue this recall.

Volkswagen says it received 42 Tiguan rear hatch spoiler warranty claims between July 25, 2018, and December 16, 2021.

In addition to the Tiguan rear hatch spoiler recall, Volkswagen is recalling more than 270 spoilers sold as accessories for 2018-2022 Tiguan long wheel base vehicles. The recalled rear hatch spoiler part numbers are 5NA-071-644--C9A and 5NA-071-644--C9.

Volkswagen expects to mail Tiguan rear hatch spoiler recall notices June 3, 2022. VW dealers will need to replace the spoilers.

VW Tiguan owners may call the automaker at 800-893-5298 and ask about rear hatch spoiler recall reference number 66N5.