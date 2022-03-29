VW Wiring Harness Recall Needed, Alleges Class Action Lawsuit

Lawsuit says Volkswagen Atlas, Golf, Jetta, Tiguan and Taos door wiring harnesses are faulty.

March 29, 2022 — A VW wiring harness recall is allegedly needed based on allegations in a class action lawsuit that includes 2019-2022 Volkswagen Atlas, Golf, Jetta, Tiguan and Taos vehicles in the U.S.

According to the lawsuit, Volkswagen has refused to issue a wiring harness recall even though the vehicle windows open and close on their own, audible warnings and messages pop up for no reason, and the automatic emergency braking suddenly activates.

Automatic emergency braking should only activate when the vehicle is getting ready to slam into a forward object, but VW owners say a wiring harness recall should have already occurred because the Atlas, Golf, Jetta, Tiguan and Taos vehicles brake without warning.

The VW wiring harness class action lawsuit was filed by Tennessee plaintiff Mike Sherrod and Texas plaintiff Michael Fulbright, both who allege the door wiring harnesses are defective. According to the plaintiffs, their vehicles suffered from the faulty door wiring harness problems and their vehicles still haven't been repaired.

The door wiring harness lawsuit alleges Volkswagen knows about the problem, a fact Volkswagen admitted three days before the lawsuit was filed when it told the Associated Press:

“VW is aware of concerns involving faulty door wiring harnesses in certain Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. We are working closely with NHTSA regarding the next steps towards identifying the affected vehicles.” — Volkswagen

Instead of announcing a wiring harness recall, the class action lawsuit says Volkswagen issued a “Technical Tip" 97-21-02TT to warn dealerships about the problem and the symptoms.

The November 2021 Tech Tip 97-21-02TT was titled, “Fault code U019900 or U020000 along with Various Warnings,” and applied to 2019-2022 VW Atlas, VW Atlas Cross Sport, VW Golf, VW Golf Wagon, VW Jetta, VW Tiguan and VW Taos vehicles.

“Various warning lights may illuminate, the windows may operate erratically, and several communication faults are stored. A poor connection in/at the door wiring harness may cause fault code U019900 or U020000 to be stored along with many other faults. This may also cause unwanted activation of certain vehicle systems, such as the windows opening/closing by themselves.” — Tech Tip 97-21-02TT

VW dealers were told to repair the vehicles by replacing the faulty door wiring harnesses, but the class action lawsuit alleges attempts to repair the vehicles are inadequate. Dealers allegedly haven't been provided replacement wiring harnesses, so owners are told there are no replacement parts.

And in addition to failing to issue a wiring harness recall, VW allegedly refuses to provide loaner vehicles while owners and lessees wait for replacement door harnesses.

In January 2022, VW issued a revised version of its Tech Tip 97-21-02TT which expanded the number of fault codes to U019900, U020000, B101729, B101715, B103611 and B103629.

VW customers are allegedly stuck driving dangerous vehicles or parking their vehicles until they are repaired, and even when a vehicle is repaired, the class action lawsuit alleges the replacement door wiring harnesses don't fix the problems.

The VW wiring harness class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Mike Sherrod and Michael Fulbright, v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Lemberg Law, LLC.