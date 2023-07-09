ARC Airbag Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

— An ARC airbag class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada alleging defective and dangerous airbag inflators are installed in more than 70 models of vehicles manufactured by multiple automakers. (See below)
The ARC airbag lawsuit includes:
"[All] persons or entities resident in Quebec, who owned, purchased and/or leased a Subject Vehicle equipped with a frontal and/or passenger airbag containing a toroidal stored gas hybrid inflator designed and manufactured by ARC."
The airbag inflator class action lawsuit was filed against these companies.
- ARC Automotive
- Joyson Safety Systems
- Toyoda Gosei
- General Motors Canada
- Ford Motor Company of Canada
- Volkswagen Group Canada
- Audi Canada
- BMW Canada
- Porsche Cars Canada
- Hyundai Motor America
- Kia Canada
- FCA Canada
The Canadian class action alleges the toroidal stored gas hybrid airbag inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive are defective. The inflators contain ammonium nitrate as the propellant.
"Ammonium nitrate or phase-stabilized ammonium nitrate (“PSAN”) is a volatile and unstable chemical and unsuitable to be used as the propellant in an airbag, especially in the airbags at issue since, in addition to the use of this dangerous chemical, the inflators did not contain pressure relief valves and used friction welding to secure the inflator halves without ensuring that all metal flash would be removed." — ARC Canada airbag class action lawsuit
The class action alleges at least seven ARC airbag inflators have exploded, killing two drivers. The plaintiffs say one fatality occurred in Newfoundland and Labrador in July 2016 and another death occurred in Michigan in August 2021.
The lawsuit alleges customers overpaid when they purchased the vehicles, and now those vehicles have diminished values due to the ARC airbags.
The ARC airbag class action lawsuit was filed in Canada at the Superior Court for the Province of Quebec District of Montreal: Pallante, et al., v. ARC Automotive, et al.
The plaintiffs are represented by Consumer Law Group.
Vehicles included in the Canadian ARC airbag inflator lawsuit:
- 2015-2017 Audi A3
- 2016 Audi A3 E-Tron
- 2016-2017 Audi R8 Coupe
- 2016 Audi S3 Sedan
- 2016-2017 Audi TT Roadster
- 2016-2017 Audi TT Coupe
- 2012-2014 BMW 1 Series
- 2008-2013 BMW 3 Series
- 2014-2017 BMW i3
- 2012-2014, 2016-2017 BMW X1
- 2007-2017 BMW X5
- 2008-2017 BMW X6
- 2008-2017 Buick Enclave
- 2005 Buick LaCrosse
- 2002-2005 Buick LeSabre
- 2003-2005 Buick Rendezvous
- 2003-2005 Cadillac CTS
- 2003-2005 Cadillac DeVille
- 2010-2014 Cadillac Escalade
- 2010-2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2010-2013 Cadillac Escalade EXT
- 2005 Cadillac STS
- 2004-2005 Cadillac XLR
- 2010-2013 Chevrolet Avalanche
- 2000-2005 Chevrolet Cavalier
- 2005 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2005 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2003-2005 Chevrolet Express 1500
- 2002-2005 Chevrolet Express 2500
- 2002-2005 Chevrolet Express 3500
- 2004-2005, 2010-2011 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2010-2013 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2010-2014 Chevrolet Silverado HD
- 2003-2005 Chevrolet SSR
- 2010-2014 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2010-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2004-2005 Chevrolet Venture
- 2001-2007 Chrysler Town & Country
- 2001-2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser
- 2001-2007 Dodge Caravan
- 2001-2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2017 Ford F-150
- 2007-2010 Ford Edge
- 2006-2012 Ford Fusion
- 2005-2006 Ford GT
- 2005-2014, 2017 Ford Mustang
- 2007-2011 Ford Ranger
- 2014-2017 GMC Acadia
- 2003-2005 GMC Savana 1500
- 2002-2005 GMC Savana 2500
- 2002-2005 GMC Savana 3500
- 2010-2013 GMC Sierra
- 2010-2014 GMC Sierrra HD
- 2010-2014 GMC Yukon
- 2010-2014 GMC Yukon XL
- 2009 Hyundai Elantra
- 2003-2005 Hyundai Tiburon
- 2005 Hyundai Tucson
- 2002-2005 Hyundai XG350
- 2001-2005 Kia Optima
- 2005 Kia Sportage
- 2006-2010 Lincoln MKX
- 2007-2012 Lincoln MKZ
- 2006 Lincoln Zephyr
- 2006-2011 Mercury Milan
- 2014-2017 Mini Cooper
- 2003-2005 Pontiac Bonneville
- 2005 Pontiac G6
- 2003-2005 Pontiac Montana
- 2001-2005 Pontiac Sunfire
- 2015-2017 Porsche Macan
- 2017 Porsche Panamera
- 2002-2005 Saturn Vue
- 2015-2017 Volkswagen CC
- 2016 Volkswagen E Golf
- 2015 Volkswagen EOS
- 2015-2017 Volkswagen Golf A7
- 2015-2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen
- 2015-2017 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2016 Volkswagen GTI
- 2015 Volkswagen Passat