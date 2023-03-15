Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Lawsuit For 'Very Special' 2021 Model

Durango SRT Hellcat owners claim Fiat Chrysler pulled a classic bait and switch scheme.

March 15, 2023 — A Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat class action lawsuit alleges customers were deceived by false advertising when Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler) told consumers the Hellcat SUVs would be offered for only the 2021 model year.

The lawsuit alleges about 3,000 customers purchased the Durango SRT Hellcats believing the vehicles were worth more and would become a vehicle for collectors since the SUVs were being built for only one model year.

According to the class action lawsuit, Dodge went back on its promise when it was announced the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat would also be available for the 2023 model year.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat class action lawsuit includes:

"All United States citizens who purchased a new MY 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat Vehicle from one of the Defendants’ authorized dealers prior to the date Defendants publicly revealed in August 2022 that they were producing and would sell another year run of the Hellcat vehicles in 2023."

The automaker was allegedly capable of charging a premium price for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat SUV by claiming it was a limited edition single-year production run.

The seven owners who sued contend they and other customers fell victim to a "classic bait and switch scheme" on the part of Dodge.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Advertising

According to the lawsuit, several statements made it plain and clear the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat would be available for only one model year, and that was 2021.

“The Hellcat Durango will be a single model year run. When we turn the order books over to the ’22 model year, the Durango Hellcat will be gone. So you’ve only got one shot. The 2021 Durango Hellcat is only a single model-year run, ensuring that it will be a very special, sought-after performance SUV for years to come.” — Dodge Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis

"The most powerful SUV ever is exclusively available for the 2021 model year and comes with a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,995 (excluding $1,495 destination)." — Stellantis

According to the class action, statements from Dodge offered an excuse for not holding the exclusive SRT Hellcat to just one model year, and that excuse was money.

The plaintiffs assert there was no way Dodge or stockholders could ignore the fact about 3,000 model year 2021 SUVs were sold out in January 2021 for at least $80,000 each.

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat lawsuit was filed by these owners:

Stacy Phillips (Virginia)

Lawrence Willis (Texas)

Eli Negron III (New York)

Jason Van Genderen (California)

Christian Papana (Illinois)

Mark Hollingsworth (Georgia)

Jeffrey G. Heintz, Sr. (Florida)

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware: Phillips, et al., v. FCA US LLC and Stellantis, N.V.

The plaintiffs are represented by deLeeuw Law LLC, Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Migliaccio & Rathod LLP.