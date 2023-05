More than 500 Ford police SUVs may lose their backup camera images in certain situations.

May 11, 2023 — Ford has recalled more than 500 model year 2020-2022 Explorer Police Interceptor Utility SUVs equipped with 12.1-inch computer screens.

The backup camera image will fail when the On/Off button is used to turn the display to Off before shifting the Explorer into REVERSE.

Ford will mail recall letters May 29, 2023, and dealerships will update the screen software.

Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332. Ford's recall number is 23C14.