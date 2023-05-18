Ford Truck Steering Wheel Clock Spring Recall to Begin

Ford Super Duty truck owners wait months for the clock springs to finally be replaced.

May 17, 2023 — A Ford truck steering wheel clock spring recall involves more than 310,000 of these Ford Super Duty trucks:

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-450

2016 Ford F-550

Dust can gather in the steering wheel clock spring and disconnect the electrical connection which can cause failure of the driver's airbag to deploy.

A Ford truck driver will notice an illuminated airbag warning light and hear a popping or clicking sound inside the steering wheel.

In addition, problems with the clock spring can cause the horn and the switches on the steering wheel to fail.

Ford couldn't find any injury or crash reports, but there have been more than 11,000 reports of illuminated airbag warning lights or reports of diagnostic trouble code (DTC) B0001.

All the reports relate to 2016 Ford Super Duty trucks, and the reports were received between July 20, 2015, and December 10, 2021.

"The steering wheel clock spring could become contaminated with dust, which may cause increased friction of the internal ribbon cable that rotates with the steering wheel. This can lead to a disconnection of some or all the ribbon circuits. Should the ribbon cable disconnect, the electrical connection to the driver's front airbag may be lost, causing the airbag warning lamp to illuminate. As a consequence, the driver airbag will not deploy when intended." — Ford

The subject Ford truck steering wheel clock springs were first used in production December 1, 2014, for model year 2016 trucks.

Ford mailed interim steering wheel clock spring recall letters in July 2022, but at the time replacement clock springs were not available. Dealerships will now replace the steering wheel clock springs manufactured by BCS Automotive Interface Solutions.

Ford truck owners have waited months for their Super Duty trucks to be repaired, so with questions contact Ford at 866-436-7332.

Ford's steering wheel clock spring recall number is 22S35.