GM Recalls Chevy Express and GMC Savana Cutaways After Fires

More than 174,000 incomplete vehicles are recalled, going back to 2003 model years.

April 16, 2023 — A recall of 2003-2023 Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway vehicles involves more than 174,000 vehicles at risk of fires.

This is a large recall for cutaway vehicles, and the recalled vehicles go all the way back to model year 2003.

General Motors says the Chevy and GMC Cutaways are equipped with wiring for optional rear heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

But GM says the circuit can corrode and overheat when the HVAC blower motor circuit is left unused with exposed connectors and wiring.

"These vehicles are equipped with an unused circuit that a final-stage manufacturer may elect to use to install an optional rear HVAC system. If the final-stage manufacturer leaves the circuit’s connectors or cut wires unsealed, exposure to moisture or contamination may, over time, cause corrosion." — General Motors

GM opened an investigation in December 2022 to investigate two alleged fire incidents involving 2013 and 2014 Chevrolet Express Cutaway vehicles. At least six vehicle fires have been reported, but GM is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

GM dealerships will seal the rear HVAC blower motor circuits at the left side B-pillars once recall letters are mailed May 22, 2023.

Chevrolet Express Cutaway and GMC Savana Cutaway owners may contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM's number for this recall is N222386050.