Hyundai Recalls 2024 Kona SUVs Over Seat Belt Issues

Hyundai recalls 4,000 vehicles after finding problems caused by a supplier.

September 30, 2023 — Model year 2024 Hyundai Kona vehicles are already recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to problems with the seat belts.

Nearly 4,000 of Kona SUVs may have rear seat belt assemblies that have pins that were not installed properly.

The pins are used to fasten the retainer covers to the seat belt retractors.

This can prevent extension of the seat belt webbing.

A Kona owner may notice noise when extending the seat belt webbing.

Hyundai expects to mail recall letters November 21, 2023. Hyundai dealers will possibly replace the seat belt retractors.

Hyundai Kona owners may call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 250.