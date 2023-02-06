Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Lawsuit Over Battery Warranty

Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid owners allege a dealer has had their vehicle more than 13 months.

February 6, 2023 — A Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid class action lawsuit alleges Hyundai fails in its warranty obligations for the “high-capacity 9.8 Kwh lithium-ion polymer battery.”

The lithium-ion battery is supposed to power the Sonata when operating in electric vehicle mode.

The Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons who purchased or leased new 2016-2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sonata cars from Hyundai authorized dealers in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon."

The lawsuit alleges Hyundai made false claims in the sale and marketing of the Plug-in Hybrid Sonatas and allegedly failed to honor a lifetime battery warranty.

The husband and wife who sued assert a Hyundai dealer has had their vehicle for more than a year while waiting for a new battery has allegedly been promised on several occasions.

According to the lawsuit, Hyundai sold the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid vehicles in model years 2016 through 2019.

When the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid was introduced in the 2016 model year, Hyundai limited the distribution of the vehicles at that time to dealers in California, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon.

The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid was discontinued beginning in the 2020 model year.

Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Battery Warranty

The class action lawsuit was filed by Maryland plaintiffs Samuel and Lauren Kline purchased a new 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in December 2016.

The battery failed in December 2021, so the plaintiffs took the Sonata to the Hyundai dealer for battery service under the warranty. It's been more than 13 months and the Hyundai dealer allegedly still has the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.

The class action alleges Hyundai does not honor the warranty because the automaker does not have the ability or inventory to do so.

The plaintiffs contend Hyundai induced consumers with the offer of a lifetime warranty on the lithium-ion batteries in its Sonata Plug-in Hybrids.

"HYUNDAI LIFETIME HYBRID BATTERY WARRANTY - Original Owner Only. The Original Owner is defined as the first retail purchaser of the vehicle who took delivery of the vehicle on its date of first use. The warranty for the Hybrid Battery will remain in effect throughout the ownership period for the original owner…."

The plaintiffs say they have asked the Hyundai dealer to buy back the Sonata but the dealership refused because the vehicle doesn't work. And Hyundai has allegedly offered buybacks, but the plaintiffs complain the vehicle is undervalued.

"Upon information and belief, the lack of available replacement batteries is a direct result of the deliberate decision by HMA and Hyundai Motor Co. to discontinue the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid as of the 2020 model year. Plaintiffs and the Class have therefore become victims of a failed experimental EV program by Hyundai." — Hyundai class action lawsuit

The Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland: Kline, et al., v. Hyundai Motor America.

The plaintiffs are represented by Goldman & Minton, P.C., and Lewis & Tompkins, P.C.