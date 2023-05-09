Hyundai White Paint Peels, Alleges Lawsuit in Canada

Hyundai Elantra owner says the white paint keeps peeling off the roof.

May 8, 2023 — A Hyundai white peeling paint lawsuit in Canada alleges “white” and “pearl white colour" paint peels in large sections, especially on the roof of the vehicle.

Hyundai warrants paint defects for 36 months or 60,000 km, but after that owners are stuck paying a lot of money to repair the peeling paint.

The Hyundai peeling paint class action lawsuit alleges customers in Canada are in real trouble if their vehicles are white because that color seems to peel more than other colors.

The Hyundai peeling paint lawsuit was filed by Michel Allard who purchased a used white 2017 Elantra in 2019. The plaintiff asserts the Elantra "was in perfect condition at the time of purchase."

The white paint began peeling on the front of the roof three months after he bought the Hyundai. The lawsuit alleges he notified a Hyundai dealership and the vehicle was repaired under warranty.

But one year later the white paint was peeling on the roof near the windshield. According to the class action, the plaintiff only had to run his finger across the peeling paint and even more paint peeled.

The plaintiff returned to the Hyundai dealer to have the Elantra repaired, but the dealership said the paint wouldn't be repaired for free because the warranty expired.

The plaintiff says the Hyundai Elantra paint is still peeling and he expects the entire roof to have no paint by the end of the year.

The lawsuit alleges the Consumer Protection Act of Canada ensures a consumer who purchases a product is entitled to use the product for the "normal purpose for which it is intended and that its duration of proper operation is reasonable, taking into account the price paid and the use he makes of it."

But the plaintiff says Hyundai isn't holding up its end of the bargain when paint, especially white paint, peels off in large sections from the vehicles.

The plaintiff also contends he found a Facebook group of hundreds of Hyundai customers who said their white paint peeled off their vehicles.

The Hyundai class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons who have purchased or leased a Hyundai motor vehicle on a long-term basis in a 'white' or 'pearl white' colour."

The Hyundai white peeling paint class action lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec: Michel Allard v. Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

The plaintiff is represented by Lambert Avocats.