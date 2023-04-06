Hyundai Palisade Windshield Wiper Recall Expanded

Hyundai recalls 191,000 Palisade SUVs over windshield wipers that fail.

April 6, 2023 — A Hyundai Palisade windshield wiper recall involves nearly 191,000 SUVs with driver's side wipers that may fail in the 2021-2023 Palisades.

Hyundai says the Palisade windshield wipers may fail with snow or ice on the windshield.

"The accumulation of snow or ice between the driver-side wiper arm and cowl can cause circuit breaker activation within the wiper motor resulting in temporary inoperability. Wiper operation resumes once the circuit breaker resets and/or the windshield is cleared of obstructions." — Hyundai

In August 2022, Hyundai recalled 123,000 model year 2020-2021 Palisades after owners complained the windshield wipers failed.

But in December 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a "Hyundai recall query" to determine if the Palisade recall was good enough.

NHTSA said windshield wiper complaints kept coming in, but the complaints were about Hyundai Palisades that were not included in the recall. And all the complaints were from Palisade owners driving in the winter with snow or ice on the bottoms of the windshields.

Hyundai's supplier believed the windshield wiper motor was the problem, but when the August 2022 recall was announced Hyundai said it was still investigating the issue.

Hyundai says Palisade recall letters will be mailed May 16, 2023, and dealers will replace the driver-side windshield wiper arms.

Owners of 2021-2023 Palisades may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and ask about windshield wiper recall number 243.