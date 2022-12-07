Hyundai Palisade Windshield Wiper Recall Investigated

Safety regulators want to learn if a Hyundai Palisade windshield wiper recall should be expanded.

December 6, 2022 — A Hyundai Palisade windshield wiper recall is under investigation by U.S. safety regulators after complaints about Palisade windshield wiper failures in SUVs that were not included in the recall.

The Hyundai Palisade windshield wiper recall was announced in August for 123,000 model year 2020-2021 Palisade SUVs equipped with wipers that could fail if snow or ice was on the bottom of the windshields.

Some customers said the wipers worked part of the time while other owners said the wipers completely stopped working.

All the recalled Palisades were built up to November 30, 2020.

The supplier thought the problem was the P63H windshield wiper motors which were replaced in December 2020 with new versions that were already used in other models.

Although Hyundai announced the August recall, the automaker is still trying to determine the root cause of the windshield wiper failures and how dealerships will repair the problem.

According to NHTSA, six complaints have been filed by owners of 2021-2023 Hyundai Palisades and none of the vehicles were included in the recall. The six owners complain their windshield wipers failed while driving during winter precipitation.

NHTSA says the "recall query" has been opened to learn more about the windshield wiper failures and if the August Hyundai Palisade windshield wiper recall should be expanded.

