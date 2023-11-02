Kia Expands Soul EV Rollaway Recall

Kia recalls 9,500 Sould EVs previously recalled in 2020 for parking mechanism problems.

November 1, 2023 — More than 9,500 Kia Soul electric vehicles (EVs) are recalled in the U.S. and Canada because the vehicles could roll away even when shifted into PARK.

This recall expands and replaces a July 2020 Kia Soul EV rollaway recall.

All affected Kia Soul EV owners will need to return to dealers for repairs.

The recalled 2015-2019 Kia Soul EV parking mechanisms may be damaged which can result in unintended vehicle movement if the parking brake is not engaged.

This is caused by intermittent failure of the parking pawl to engage the parking gear, which Kia suspects is due to damage to the parking mechanism.

Kia Soul EV recall letters will be mailed December 22, 2023. Dealers will need to update the electronic control unit software.

Kia Soul EV owners may call 800-333-4542 and refer to recall number SC287.